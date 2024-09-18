Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Files Complaint Against YouTuber: Know Why

Former Indian cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Police's cybercrime department against a YouTuber for allegedly producing indecent content. The complaint was filed by Ganguly’s secretary via email to the police’s cyber section on Tuesday night.

The email includes a link to a video reportedly posted by an individual named Mrinmoy Das. According to the complaint, the video contains abusive language and derogatory remarks targeting Ganguly, which the secretary claims are damaging to his reputation.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a case of cyberbullying and defamation involving a person named Mrinmoy Das. This individual has posted a video on a social media platform that targets Sourav Ganguly, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks, which are harmful to his reputation," Ganguly's secretary wrote in the mail as quoted by PTI.

"The context of the video constitutes not only an attack on Ganguly but also violates the dignity and respect that every individual is entitled to. We request your intervention in this matter and kindly ask that appropriate legal action be taken against Das for defaming and bullying Ganguly in this manner. We trust that the cyber department will take swift and necessary steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served," she added.