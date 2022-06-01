Sourav Ganguly hints on leaving Indian cricket? BCCI president new tweet sparks political rumours

BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has hinted about starting a new chapter in his life. Taking to Twitter, he shared an update with his fans, in which he wrote: "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope yu continue your support as I enter this chapter if my life." Speculations started doing the rounds that the BCCI president has resigned from the post of president. But it was outrightly denied by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. In a byte to ANI, he confirmed that Ganguly is staying as BCCI president. Ganguly became the BCCI president in late 2019 and continues to hold the position.