Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after testing positive for COVID-19

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure, his brother confirmed on Tuesday. Now Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish, the former India captain and the current BCCI president is stable.“Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands,” Snehasish told The Indian Express.“He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

“A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,” Basu added. Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID earlier this year. Sourav Ganguly had attended the premiere of Bangla superstar and TMC MP Dev's latest film Tonic on December 24 and was seen with celebrities like Nusrat, Yash, Babul Supriyo, and TMC MLA Madan Mitra. This is the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly had actually suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

