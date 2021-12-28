Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19, condition stable: Hospital

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, has tested positive for COVID-19 and received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

The condition of the former India skipper is currently stable, confirmed Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata.

"Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

"He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," the statement added.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor