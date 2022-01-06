South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Day 4 delayed due to rain

The start of play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was delayed due to rain. South Africa are currently at 118/2 and require 122 runs to win the second Test.South Africa put in a good start in their second innings but lost the wickets of Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen on Day 3.

Markram smashed 31 runs off 38 balls before losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, Petersen slammed 28 runs off 44 balls and was eventually dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Initially, half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) helped India post 266 in their second innings, setting a target of 122 runs. The Proteas pace attack were in top form with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen registering three-wicket hauls



