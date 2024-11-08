IND vs SA 1st T20 Match Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather, Probable Playing XI and All You Need to Know

Suryakumar Yadav's India will take on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the first T20I of the series at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. The match marks the first meeting between the two sides since their T20 World Cup final clash in Barbados, with significant changes to the Indian squad following the retirements of star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Proteas will retain their explosive batting lineup, which includes Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tristan Stubbs. India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, will be looking to start their new era with a strong performance.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Probable Playing XI

India:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqaba Peter, Ottneil Baartman

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead is known for being slightly on the slower side, but it has consistently supported run-scoring in previous matches. Batters can expect to find opportunities to score, although the pace may not be as quick as at other South African venues.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms and rain have been forecast for Friday evening in Durban, potentially affecting the game. Fans should be prepared for possible delays due to weather conditions.

Match Details:

When: November 8, 2024 (Friday)

November 8, 2024 (Friday) Toss Time: 8 PM IST

8 PM IST TV Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD.

The match will be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD. Live Streaming: Fans can watch the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

India Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

South Africa Squad:

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger