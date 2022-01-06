South Africa vs India: South Africa win second test by 7 wkts, level series 1-1

In a what can be called a clinical display of batting, Dean Elgar played a captain's knock to guide his side to a 7 wicket win at the Bull Ring. South Africa made a good start to the 240-run chase as they ended Day 3 at 118/2, with captain Dean Elgar (46* off 121 deliveries) standing firm. He found some able assistance from opening partner Aiden Markram score scored 31 off 38 as the pair stitched a 47-run stand for the first wicket before the man with the golden arm.

Shardul Thakur, made things happen again. Keegan Petersen then added 28 runs on the board off 44 balls as he and Elgar stitched a 46-run stand for the second wicket before Ashwin got the better of him. Rassie van der Dussen (11*) also looked in control as the Proteas levelling the series, 1-1. Only Rahul and Ashwin showed some spark, and the stand-in captain made a fifty.