Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi Final: Mumbai Beats Tamil Nadu by an Innings and 70 Runs to Cruise into Final

Multiple-time champions Mumbai cruise to the Ranji Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs on Monday, March 4. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team has now entered the final round of the cricket tournament.

In the semi-final match, Mumbai defeated a mighty team like Tamil Nadu and now they have reached the final. Shardul Thakur became the hero of Mumbai's victory. Mumbai wrapped up Tamil Nadu's second innings by 162 runs. Mumbai this time achieved a resounding victory over Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs and entered the final.

Multiple-time champions Mumbai cruise to Ranji Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in Mumbai on Monday. #Ranjipic.twitter.com/CuFy8eDC5O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

In Mumbai's first innings, Shardul scored 109 runs with 13 fours and four sixes. Tanush Kotian supported Shardul with 89 runs. That is why the Mumbai team could build a mountain of 378 runs in the first innings. Shardul didn't just stop at batting brilliantly, he also shone in bowling. Shardul quickly dismissed both the Tamil Nadu openers and gave Mumbai a double win. Shardul dismissed Narayan Jagdeesan first, unable to bowl him. Shardul then dismissed Sai Sudarshan for five runs. So Shardul made Tamil Nadu 6 for 2.

After Shardul, Mohit Awasthi came running to help Mumbai. Awasthi dismissed India's all-rounder Washington Sundar from Tamil Nadu for just four runs. At this time, Baba Inderjit came running to help Tamil Nadu. Inderjit also scored a half century. But once again Awasthi came to Mumbai's rescue and pulled Inderjit's fork. Inderjit scored 70 runs this time. When Mumbai dropped him, victory was in their sights.

From Mumbai, Shardul and Mohit bowled well while they were well supported by Tanush Kotian. Tanush also dismissed two Tamil Nadu batsmen this time. So, there was a lot of variety in Mumbai's bowling this time. Mumbai had taken seven wickets at tea and these three played a major role in that. After the tea break, it was seen that the Mumbai bowlers made a strong effort to win. In the last session, Shams Mulani bowled strongly and took four wickets in this innings.