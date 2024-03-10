Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Final, Day 1: Shardul Thakur Leads Mumbai's Recovery with a Fighting Half-Century

Mumbai Indians are on the verge of all out here. Shardul Thakur is the key for them scoring a fighting half century. In the opening session of day one, Vidarbha dominated proceedings by dismissing four of Mumbai's top five batsmen. While runs flowed freely initially, Mumbai's top order, including Shreyas Iyer, struggled to consolidate.

Despite the moisture underneath the surface, Vidarbha's bowlers failed to capitalize early on, with Umesh Yadav particularly wayward and leaking runs. However, the introduction of spinner Harsh Dubey helped stem the flow of boundaries and apply pressure on the batsmen, resulting in a crucial breakthrough. Captain Akshay Wadkar's exceptional catch behind the stumps dismissed Bhupen Lalwani and triggered a collapse in Mumbai's innings. Harsh Dubey emerged as the standout bowler, claiming a couple of wickets, while Yash Thakur and Umesh Yadav also made valuable contributions with the ball.