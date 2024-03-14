Mumbai Beat Vidarbha to Win 42nd Ranji Trophy Final at Wankhede 

Mumbai have defeated Vidarbha to win the Ranji Trophy for 42nd time in history. It was only a matter of time for them to seal the title clash after setting the target of 538 for the opposition late on the third day. The margin of victory makes it seem like Mumbai cruised through to a win, but there were a few nervy moments this morning when Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted out the entire session.

On Day 5 of the final, Vidarbha produced a strong fight as captain Akshay Wadkar led the side's resistance against Rahane's men alongside Harsh Dubey. The duo stayed firm at the crease, frustrating the home side as the first session fetched 81 runs for Vidarbha without a wicket being lost. However, things unravelled soon in the second sesson as they lost their last five wickets for just 15 runs. In a key moment, Dhawal Kulkarni, marking his final domestic match, was handed the ball by Ajinkya Rahane after the fall of the ninth wicket. Kulkarni wasted no time, swiftly claiming the crucial wicket of Umesh Yadav with only his third delivery of the spell, ultimately securing Mumbai's 42nd title.