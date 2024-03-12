Rohit Sharma's Surprise Visit to Mumbai Dressing Room During Ranji Trophy Final Creates Buzz on Social Media

India captain Rohit Sharma demonstrated his commitment to the importance of domestic cricket as he visited the Wankhede Stadium during the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma showed his support for the Mumbai team by interacting with players in the dressing room. He was spotted seated in Mumbai’s dressing room, enjoying the game, with pacer Dhawal Kulkarni by his side. The India captain also took notes during the match. Images of Rohit engaging with the players spread rapidly on social media, earning admiration from fans.

Rohit Sharma had recently emphasized the significance of domestic cricket, urging players to participate in state-level competitions when fit. His actions resonated with his earlier statements, reinforcing the idea that the commitment to domestic cricket applies universally, not just to select players.

It is not yet clear whether Sharma's visit was pre-planned or a spontaneous decision. However, his appearance has certainly lifted the spirits of the Mumbai camp.

Social media reactions have been flooding Twitter since the picture was posted. Fans are excited to see Sharma's support for the team and are hopeful that Mumbai will go on to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, has etched his name in cricketing history by breaking a 29-year-old record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. This occurred during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At just 19 years and 14 days old, Musheer became the youngest player to score a century for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final. His impressive innings saw him reach the milestone in 255 deliveries on Day 3, Tuesday, March 12. This remarkable accomplishment surpasses Tendulkar's previous record, who had scored a century at the age of 21 during the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final against Punjab at Wankhede Stadium.

In the current match, after Mumbai was put to bat first, they posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings, with Shardul Thakur contributing a gritty 75 runs down the order. Mumbai's bowlers then dominated Vidarbha's batting lineup, dismissing them for just 105 runs in the second innings. With a lead of 119 runs in the first innings, Mumbai resumed batting on Day 2, with Musheer and captain Ajinkya Rahane steadying the innings after early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lelwani. Both Musheer and Rahane secured half-centuries, ending the day's play at 141 for two.

On Day 3, Musheer continued his stellar performance, partnering with Shreyas Iyer after Rahane's departure at 73 runs. This partnership further solidified Mumbai's position in the match. Mumbai's dominance in the Ranji Trophy is well-known, having clinched the title a record 41 times in 47 finals.