South Africa's explosive batting sets tone with 399/7 against England in ICC World Cup 2023

In an explosive display of batting prowess, South Africa scored a massive 399/7 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against England on October 21. Heinrich Klaasen took centre stage with a remarkable 104 runs off 67 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Marco Jansen provided strong support, contributing 75 runs from 42 balls, including six sixes and three fours. Reeza Hendricks added 85 runs to the tally. South Africa played without regular captain Temba Bavuma, led by Aiden Markram due to Bavuma's illness. For England, Reece Topley was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 88 runs, with Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid securing two wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Africa 399/7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out, Reece Topley 3/88) vs England.

