South Africa's Markram wary of threat from improving Ireland

Bristol, Aug 3 South Africa batter Aiden Markram believes facing an improving Ireland side in the first of their two-match T20I series starting later on Wednesday will be a different challenge for them.

South Africa impressed in overcoming a formidable England 2-1 in T20Is, which came on the back of a 1-1 scoreline in a rain-affected ODI series.

Now they will be hoping to build on that success against Ireland, a side who have put in great performances despite results not coming in their favour, at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

"I think it will be a new and exciting challenge for us. We played them quite recently in Ireland and we saw exactly what they could do and they're certainly a team that is improving series by series."

"We've witnessed that (when Ireland played) against India now recently and certainly they're a team that you can't take for granted," said Markram ahead of the match.

Markham further elaborated on what South Africa have to do to continue their scintillating run in T20Is.

"I think it's just about us now working on our plans, trusting those plans that we've now got in place and that have been working for us.

"We know that if we sort of take care of our space and play at the right intensity, then with the right plans in place hopefully that's enough to get us over the line again against Ireland."

Because of the magnificent form of some of his team-mates, Markram only featured in one of the three T20Is against England. Rilee Rossouw, Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs were in fine form, meaning he had to bide his time on the sidelines.

When his chance finally arrived, he struck a fine half-century to illustrate the strength in depth that the Proteas currently possess.

"The form we saw from Rilee, Reeza and Tristan is exciting for us as a team and it creates some good competition amongst the squad which is certainly something healthy for us to have.

"If I come in after them I'll play as the situation needs me to, if they start well with good intensity then it will mean coming in and matching that intensity and if not then adding more intensity."

"It's great to have those guys in front of me in good form, guys putting their hand up in different games and it's exciting for us as a squad to have that around us," concluded Markram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor