Spending time on my batting helped me: Deepti Sharma after India's seventh Asia Cup win

Following her side's seventh Asia Cup 2022 triumph, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma said that spending time on her batting helped her a lot in the tournament.

India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.

"Really happy with the way we performed as a unit from the first game till today. We executed what was discussed in the meeting. I just back my strengths and those things helped me a lot in this tournament. The wickets were slow and before this tournament, I worked a lot on my batting and those sessions really helped me. This win gives us a lot of confidence going into the upcoming series as well," said Deepti in a post-match presentation.

Deepti Sharma was named as the 'Player of the Tournament' for her performances. In eight matches, she scored 94 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.50. She also scored a half-century, with her best score being 64. She also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with total of 13 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/7.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. A brilliant bowling spell from pacer Renuka Singh (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5 in the powerplay. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double-digit scores.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled really well for Women in Blue.

India chased down the target of 66 comfortably, finishing at 8.3 overs in 71/2, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten at 51 off 25 balls with six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

Renuka was named as 'Player of the Match' for her lethal powerplay spell.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).

( With inputs from ANI )

