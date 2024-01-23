BCCI Awards 2024: From Shubman Gill to Deepti Sharma, Here's the Complete List of Award Winners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards made a comeback on Tuesday in Hyderabad, marking the first post-COVID-19 pandemic edition. The awards ceremony recognized outstanding performances by Indian cricketers at both international and domestic levels over the past four seasons.

Notable cricketing figures, Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer, were honored with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging their exceptional service to Indian cricket throughout their illustrious careers.

Among the male cricketers, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill claimed the Polly Umrigar International Cricket of the Year award for the last four seasons. In the women's category, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Acknowledging exceptional debuts in Test cricket, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jasiwal, and Mayank Agarwal received well-deserved recognition.

Here is the list of senior and international player award winners:

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Women Cricketer (Jr Domestic):

Kashvee Gautam (2019-20)

Soumya Tiwari (2021-22)

Vaishnavi Sharma (2022-23)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Women Cricketer (Sr Domestic):

Saee Purandare (2019-20)

Indrani Roy (2020-21)

Kanika Ahuja (2021-22)

Nabam Yapu (2022-23)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket Taker U16, Vijay Merchant:

Nirdesh Baisoya (2019-20)

Anmoljeet Singh (2022-23)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run-getter U16, Vijay Merchant:

Uday Saharan (2019-20)

Vihaan Malhotra (2022-23)

Highest Wicket-taker (Col CK Nayudu Trophy):

Ankush Tyagi (2019-20)

Harsh Dubey (2021-22)

Vishal Jaiswal (2022-23)

Madhav Rao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy:

Rahul Dalal (2019-20)

Sarfaraz Khan (2021-22)

Mayank Agarwal (2022-2023)

Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder Domestic Limited-overs:

Babar Aparajith (2019-20)

Rishi Dhawan (2020-21)

Riyan Parag (2022-23)

Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder Ranji Trophy:

MB Murasigh (2019-20)

Shams Mulani (2021-22)

Saransh Jain (2022-23)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments:

Mumbai (2019-20)

Madhya Pradesh (2021-22)

Saurashtra (2022-23)

Best Umpire Domestic Cricket:

KN Ananthpadmanaban (2019-20)

Vrinda Rathi (2020-21)

Jayraman Madan Gopal (2021-22)

Rohan Pandit (2022-23)

Highest Wicket-taker in Women's ODIs:

Poonam Yadav (2019-20)

Jhulan Goswami (2020-21)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2021-22)

Devika Vaidya (2022-23)

Highest Run-getter in Women's ODIs:

Punam Raut (2019-20)

Mithali Raj (2020-21)

Harmanpreet Kaur (2021-22)

Jemimah Rodrigues (2022-23)

Highest Wickets Test Men's (IND vs WI):

R Ashwin

Highest Runs Test Men's (IND vs WI):

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23)

Best International Debut Women:

Priya Punia (2019-20)

Shafali Verma (2020-21)

S Meghana (2021-22)

Amanjot Kaur (2022-23)

Best International Debut Men:

Mayank Agarwal (2019-20)

Axar Patel (2020-21)

Shreyas Iyer (2021-22)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23)

Best International Cricketer - Women:

Deepti Sharma (2019-20)

Smriti Mandhana (2020-22)

Deepti Sharma (2022-2023)

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer:

2019-20: Mohammad Shami

2020-21: Ravichandran Ashwin

2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah

2022-23: Shubman Gill

Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: