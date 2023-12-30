IND vs AUS: Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian Bowler To Pick Fifer Against Australia in Women’s ODIs

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma created history by becoming the first Indian to secure a fifer against Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The 26-year-old surpassed the previous record of 4/41 set by Nooshin Al Khadeer in Chennai in 2004. This marked Deepti's second five-wicket haul in ODIs, and she also became the third spinner to achieve this feat against Australia in ODIs.

Deepti Sharma dismantled the Australian middle-order with wickets falling at regular intervals. Ellyse Perry was dismissed immediately after completing her half-century, with Shreyanka Patil completing the catch. Subsequently, Beth Mooney was adjudged LBW for 10, attempting a sweep, while Tahila McGrath was bowled out for 24.

A 36-run partnership between Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham was broken when Wareham was caught by Smrithi Mandhana at mid-on. Sutherland, too, fell soon after, providing a simple return catch to Deepti. Australia concluded their innings at 258 for eight at the end of the 50 overs.