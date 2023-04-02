Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes 300 wickets in T20 cricket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket on Sunday.

He accomplished this landmark during his side's Rajasthan Royals (RR) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

In the match, he dismantled the SRH batting line-up, taking 4/17 in his four overs. He took important wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Now, in 265 matches, he has taken 303 wickets at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 7.58. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/25.

Out of these, 121 wickets have come for India in T20I cricket in 72 matches at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 5.26. His best bowling figures for India in shorter format are 6/42.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He has 170 wickets in 132 matches at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 21.41. His best bowling figures in IPL are 5/40. He has represented Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the league.

The rest of his wickets have come in the Indian domestic cricket scene.

Coming to the match, RR put on 203/5 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by SRH. Openers Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) provided an explosive start to the side, putting together 85 runs in just 35 balls.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 55 off 32 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (22* in 16 balls) helped RR reach beyond the 200-run mark.

Natrajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with 2/23. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2/41 in his four overs as well. Umran Malik got one wicket as well.

In chase of 204, SRH never really looked like a threat. Debutant Harry Brook (13) failed in his debut IPL innings. Abdul Samad, an impact player, top scored with 32 in 32 balls. Mayank Agarwal also scored 27 in 23 balls, but SRH could score only 131/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 72 runs.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers from RR, taking 4/17 in his four overs. Trent Boult also took 2/21 in his four overs. Holder and Ashwin also got a wicket each.

Buttler got the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Brief Scores: RR: 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, Jos Buttler 54, T Natrajan 2/23) defeated SRH: 131/8 (Abdul Samad 32, Mayank Agarwal 27, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17).

