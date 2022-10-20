Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage

The Netherlands will face the likes of India and Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2022 06:13 PM2022-10-20T18:13:50+5:302022-10-20T18:14:19+5:30

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage | Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage

Next

The Netherlands will face the likes of India and Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after they secured a qualification in the Super 12. The European side finished as runners-up in Group A and, by virtue of that, they secured a place in Group 2 of the Super 12, which also has Bangladesh and South Africa.

According to the tournament rules, the runners up of Group A and the winners of Group B are supposed to join Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, and the winner of Group A and runners up of Group B were supposed to be part of Group 1.

Open in app
Tags :T20 World Cup 2022NetherlandsSri Lanka