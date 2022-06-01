Sri Lanka announce 18-man squad for T20Is series against Australia

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced the 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Australia, starting June 7.

Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga and wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a return to the squad.

Nuwanidu Fernando, one of the best young player in the recently concluded National Premier League, has been a part of the national team's under-19 team. Matisha Pathirana, who bowled in a manner similar to that of Lasith Malinga, has also won the confidence of the selection committee. Nuwanidu comes in on the back of his 126 not out off 67 balls, which he made for Sri Lanka's Development XI, against Gloucestershire. The younger brother of Test seam bowler Vishwa, Nuwanidu has largely been picked on potential, having made only two other half-centuries in T20 innings.

So too Pathirana, who bowls like Malinga's slingy action, had impressed in two innings for Chennai Super Kings, claiming 2 for 24 in one match.

Pathirana had come in for particular praise by MS Dhoni, who had called him an "excellent death bowler" who had a big margin for error because he is difficult to hit in the air.

The current selection committee headed by Pramodya Wickremasinghe has taken steps to recall Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the 18-member Sri Lanka T20 squad named under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka. Sri Lanka T20 squad - Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Goonetileke, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanindu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Vanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Mahesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Additional - Jeffrey Wandersey, Niroshan Dickwella.

( With inputs from ANI )

