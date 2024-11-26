South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA vs SL Match in India

The Sri Lanka tour of South Africa is set to begin with the first Test match on Wednesday, November 27, in Durban. Both teams are vying for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, making this series crucial for their ambitions.

The two-match Test series will see the first match at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, running from November 27 to December 1. The second Test will be held at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, from December 5 to 9.

As per the latest standings, Sri Lanka sits in third place, while South Africa is ranked fifth. The competition for the top six spots in the WTC standings is intense, with only a few points separating the teams.

Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 31 times in Test cricket, with South Africa holding a commanding 16-9 lead in wins. Six matches have ended in draws.

SA vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming Details

Match Dates: November 27 to December 1

November 27 to December 1 Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Match Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch the Match

Telecast: Sports 18 network, available on Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD)

Sports 18 network, available on Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app in India.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, David Bedingham.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis (w), Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nishan Peiris.