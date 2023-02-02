Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka have named their 15-member squad for the forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.The squad will be led by their regular skipper and star batter Chamari Athapaththu. They will kickstart their campaign with the tournament opener against hosts South Africa on 10 February.

Sri Lanka will enter the T20 World Cup with aims of improving their modest record of eight wins in 27 appearances at the event. Their sole success in the 2020 edition was a resounding nine-wicket win against Bangladesh.They are placed in Group A of the tournament, along with South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. The team will place its bet on Athapaththu, their most successful batter in Women's T20Is, at the top. Harshitha Samarawickrama, whose recent exploits include a match-winning 81 from 69 against Thailand in Asia Cup 2022, also bats in the top-order