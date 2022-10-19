Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of T20 World Cup due to calf injury

In a major blow to Sri Lanka their ace fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the entire T20 World Cup 2022. Chameera was the chief architect of Sri Lanka's win against UAE the other day scalping three wickets in quick succession. Chameera could not complete his full four-over quota after pulling up with a calf injury. Sri Lanka’s next encounter is a virtual knock-out match.

It would be interesting to see whether Binura Fernando gets a chance in the place of Chameera.Sri Lanka will have to be at its best against the Netherlands. The Netherlands is coming back off from two back-to-back victories and is looking in sublime form. On the other hand, the Netherlands would be aware of the fact that Sri Lanka has the wood over the Netherlands as in last year’s qualifiers Sri Lanka had defeated the Netherlands quite easily.

