IPL 2024: KKR Ropes in Dushmantha Chameera as Replacement for Gus Atkinson

Ahead of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has announced a replacement for English fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who was bought in the auction for his base price. Atkinson, known for his T20I and ODI debut for England in 2023, has been replaced by Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera, joining KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh.

Chameera, recognized for his pace and ability to trouble batters with swing and seam movements, previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. In the 2022 season with Lucknow Super Giants, he claimed nine wickets from 12 matches. Despite his talent, Chameera went unpicked in the IPL 2024 auction, possibly due to recent battles with injuries.

The Sri Lankan pacer had been sidelined due to knee and shoulder injuries, causing him to miss major tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup in 2023. Now, with his signing to KKR, Chameera aims to make an impact in the upcoming IPL season with his formidable bowling skills.