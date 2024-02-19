Sri Lankan Speedster Chameera Joins KKR as Injury Replacement, for Injured Gus Atkinson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for English speedster Gus Atkinson ahead of Indian Premier League 2024. Two-time IPL champions KKR signed Chameera at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, the official website of IPL stated on Monday. Interestingly Chameera was picked during the 2021 edition by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for Daniel Sams. He was picked in the 2018 auction by the Rajasthan Royals. Chameera has picked nine wickets from 12 outings.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL release said."Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh. The Sri Lankan speedster, who is known for his pace, and can trouble the batters with his swing and seam movements, was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons, respectively. He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches," it further added.



