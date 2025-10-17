Sri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 18

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming Info: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the 18th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, October 17, 2025. Chamari Athapaththu led team remain winless in the tournament with just two points from four matches. Two of their earlier games were washed out, and they will hope to avoid another rain-affected result. In their last match against New Zealand, they scored 258 for six before rain interrupted play.

South Africa are in strong form with three wins from four matches. The team sits third in the points table and will aim to carry forward their momentum. In their last game, South Africa chased down 233 against Bangladesh despite being 78 for five, eventually winning by three wickets.

LIVE STREAMING INFO – Sri Lanka vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (Match 18)

Match: 18, Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: JioHotstar and Website

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera