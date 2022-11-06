Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested over alleged sexual assault in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national squad for T20 World Cup in Australia, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, team sources said on Sunday. It has been learnt that the 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2.

"Daushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him," a source close to the Sri Lankan team told PTI. Gunathilaka was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district after a police investigation into reports that a 29-year-old women had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier in the week."The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," a New South Wales police statement said. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday