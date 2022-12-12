Steve Smith accepts BBL offer from Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith will play in KFC BBL|12 this summer after the Aussie superstar struck a deal with Cricket Australia for a return to the Sydney Sixers. Smith, who captained the Sixers to the first ever BBL title in 2011-12, will be available for as many as four regular season matches and potentially finals following the New Year's NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa in Sydney.

Smith is also expected to be available for the Sixers' fixtures against defending champions the Perth Scorchers at the SCG on January 15, the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour on January 17, the Hurricanes in Hobart on January 23, as well as the first weekend of the BBL 12 finals.He last played Big Bash in January 2020 making four appearances for the Sixers. Smith agreed to play for the Sixers as a replacement player and will provide cover for when overseas recruits Chris Jordan and James Vince depart for the UAE T20 league in early January.