IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2: Aussies Bowled Out for 474 In Melbourne

Steve Smith’s stylish century, his 34th, powered Australia to a strong position against India as they were bowled out for 474. Smith, who was 68 overnight, moved into the 90s in spectacular fashion with a six over fine leg off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah in the 11th over of the day.

The 35-year-old Smith climbed to equal-seventh in test cricket with 34 centuries, reaching his hundred off 167 deliveries with a glorious cover drive to the boundary. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a whopping 28.4 overs and took four wickets for 99 runs.