Story Behind U19 World Cup Match Win Against South Africa: Sachin in Candid Chat With Uday Saharan

India's new hero, Sachin Dhas, engaged in a candid conversation with his captain, Uday Saharan, following their side's thrilling win over South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semi-final match. Sachin shared a match-winning stand with his captain, playing a crucial role in India's come-from-behind victory.

"After the win, both of us were just talking about taking the game as deep as possible," Saharan said. "If we were standing at the crease, then we would leave after finishing the game, and all we were talking about was that we have to play until the end. It feels great. I haven’t felt this way in a long time. There's a different satisfaction in winning such a closely contested game. It’s a great feeling," he added.

Things looked bleak for the reigning champions when South Africa's potent pace attack reduced India to 32/4 in reply to the Proteas' healthy total of 244/7. However, Saharan and Dhas stayed composed to combine for a 171-run stand, helping put their side in sight of victory during the epic Benoni clash.

Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas:

It was the second match in a row that Saharan and Dhas had come together to forge a massive partnership after the pair put on 215 for the fourth wicket when scoring a century each during India's final Super Six clash against Nepal, ensuring they finished on top of their group.

Saharan suggested that Dhas' attacking approach, which netted 11 fours and one six in the semi-final, helped him while at the crease, as he was able to play more of an anchor role as South Africa's bevy of quality bowlers began to tire.

"It feels great playing with Sachin. He has a lot of positive intent, and it helps me a lot," Saharan admitted. "He keeps searching for the boundaries and also keeps rotating the strike."