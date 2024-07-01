“We Are Deeply Touched & Overwhelmed”: Virat Kohli Responds to PM Modi’s Congratulatory Message

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and encouragement following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli took to social media on Monday, July 1, to thank the Prime Minister for his support. "Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation," Kohli wrote on X.

Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation. https://t.co/dpKiJiMFih — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2024

PM Modi spoke to Indian cricketers, including captain Rohit Sharma and Kohli, after India clinched the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The Prime Minister had previously consoled the Indian team in the dressing room in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, after their loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma responded to PM Modi's congratulatory message on social media.

Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home. https://t.co/d0s3spHw4y — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2024

The victorious Indian team has stayed back in Barbados as flight operations were disrupted by Hurricane Beryl. Rohit Sharma and his team are expected to return home on Tuesday, weather permitting. PM Modi is expected to host the Indian team soon. He has consistently hosted world champions and medal winners from major tournaments to motivate athletes.

The two right-handed batters have been key players for Indian cricket, delivering consistent performances across formats for several years. Sharma was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, while Kohli made his debut for India later. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Kohli played but Sharma was not picked. They both played in India's ICC Champions Trophy-winning team in 2013 but had never celebrated a World Cup win together until now.

Following India's second T20 World Cup title, both Sharma and Kohli announced their retirements from T20Is. They ended their careers as the top two run-scorers in T20I cricket. Sharma scored 4231 runs in 159 games at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. Kohli amassed 4188 runs in 125 T20Is, averaging 48.69 with a strike rate of 137.04.

"Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played nine T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it," Kohli said.

Rohit echoed the sentiment, saying it was the right moment for him to step away from T20I cricket.

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. Win the Cup and say goodbye," said Rohit.

Both players are expected to continue representing India in ODIs and Tests.