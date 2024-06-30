Jasprit Bumrah's Post-Match Interview with Sanjana Ganesan on T20 World Cup Victory Goes Viral (Watch)

In a thrilling finale, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, lifted the ICC trophy after 13 years, delighting millions of Indian fans. The victory marked the end of India's 17-year title drought in the Twenty20 World Cup. With South Africa needing 30 runs from 30 balls, Hardik Pandya took the crucial wicket of set batsman Heinrich Klaasen. Jasprit Bumrah then bowled brilliantly, tightening the screws on South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular catch of David Miller on the first ball of the last over sealed the deal for India. As Arshdeep Singh bowled the final ball, captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian bowlers erupted in celebration. India triumphed over South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of the World Cup 2024.

After the win, presenter and Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, conducted an emotional interview with her husband. Jasprit Bumrah, discussing his wife's questions, admitted that the team was nervous at the start of the match but the joy of victory was indescribable. "It was a good competition. Angad, our son, is here, and he's enjoying his father's World Cup win. I, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya did well in the last few overs. We were confident of victory. It's a big thing to achieve this on such a grand stage," Bumrah shared.

This win marks India's first ICC trophy since 2013. Despite a quiet tournament, Virat Kohli couldn't make an impact in the final. However, Akshar Patel's all-round performance was crucial. The young Rohit Sharma, who had lifted the World Cup as a player in 2007, lifted it again as a captain in 2024, an emotional moment for fans worldwide. The memory of the missed opportunity in the 2011 ODI World Cup seemed to have finally been put to rest. The team gave a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid with the title trophy. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were instrumental in pulling the match away from South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the 20th over was the turning point.

In the end Bumrah was like, "Enough of these professional interviews." I can't pretend anymore. Give me a hug. 💕 pic.twitter.com/pFPgl6LW1i — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) June 29, 2024



Chasing India's 176 for 7, South Africa managed 169 for 8, falling short by 7 runs. With 16 runs needed off the last over, David Miller hit the first ball from Hardik Pandya for a boundary. However, Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch sent Miller (21) off the field in tears. Hardik took another wicket in the 20th over, sealing India's victory.

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Sanjana Ganesan, born on May 6, 1991, is a renowned sports presenter and former model. She frequently commentates on various sports events in India. Sanjana and Jasprit Bumrah first met during the 2013 IPL when she interviewed him. Their friendship blossomed, but they kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. News of their affair surfaced in 2021 when Bumrah pulled out of the Test series against England for personal reasons. The couple married on March 15, 2021, in Goa, after dating for two years. Their love story, kept away from the media for a considerable time, finally became public when they shared pictures post-wedding, delighting their fans.