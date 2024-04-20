DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Creates History, Becomes First Team in IPL to Score 125 Runs in Powerplay

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made history in the Indian Premier League record books on Saturday, April 20, by scoring 125 runs in the powerplay overs against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

SRH HAVE REGISTERED THE HIGHEST POWERPLAY SCORE IN IPL HISTORY. 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/ALdzzUDKWX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2024

The previous IPL record for the highest powerplay score belonged to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who amassed 105 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History:

Team Powerplay Score Opposition Year Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 Delhi Capitals 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 Royal Challenger Bangalore 2017 Chennai Super Kings 100/2 Punjab Kings 2014 Chennai Super Kings 90/0 Mumbai Indians 2015 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 87/2 Rajasthan Royals 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders 86/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2024 Punjab Kings 86/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 Rajasthan Royals 85/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 Mumbai Indians 84/0 Delhi Capitals 2018 Deccan Chargers 84/1 Delhi Capitals 2009 Punjab Kings 83/1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/1 Mumbai Indians 2021 Mumbai Indians 82/1 Punjab Kings 2017 Delhi Capitals 81/0 Punjab Kings 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/1 Mumbai Indians 2024 Rajasthan Royals 81/1 Chennai Super Kings 2021 Lucknow Super Giants 80/1 Chennai Super Kings 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/0 Kolkata Knight Riders 2017

SRH has been a record-breaking machine this season. They shattered the mark for the highest IPL total with 277 against Mumbai Indians, only to surpass it again a few games later with 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their 125-run powerplay score is also the highest ever, eclipsing Kolkata Knight Riders' 105/0 against RCB in 2017.

Travis Head carved his way to a 16-ball fifty, matching the record set by Abhishek Sharma earlier in the tournament against Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals rue bowling decision

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. He might be regretting that decision now, as openers Head and Sharma tore into the Delhi bowling attack.

"We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks pretty good, and we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest,'" Pant said at the toss. "Yes, they've been playing really good cricket, but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter; end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just five minutes back, Nortje comes in," he added.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan