DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Creates History, Becomes First Team in IPL to Score 125 Runs in Powerplay

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2024 08:07 PM2024-04-20T20:07:09+5:302024-04-20T20:10:39+5:30

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made history in the Indian Premier League record books on Saturday, April 20, by scoring 125 runs in the powerplay overs against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The previous IPL record for the highest powerplay score belonged to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who amassed 105 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History:

TeamPowerplay ScoreOppositionYear
Sunrisers Hyderabad125/0Delhi Capitals2024
Kolkata Knight Riders105/0Royal Challenger Bangalore2017
Chennai Super Kings100/2Punjab Kings2014
Chennai Super Kings90/0Mumbai Indians2015
Kochi Tuskers Kerala87/2Rajasthan Royals2011
Kolkata Knight Riders86/0Royal Challengers Bengaluru2024
Punjab Kings86/1Sunrisers Hyderabad2014
Rajasthan Royals85/1Sunrisers Hyderabad2023
Mumbai Indians84/0Delhi Capitals2018
Deccan Chargers84/1Delhi Capitals2009
Punjab Kings83/1Royal Challengers Bangalore2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad83/1Mumbai Indians2021
Mumbai Indians82/1Punjab Kings2017
Delhi Capitals81/0Punjab Kings2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad81/1Mumbai Indians2024
Rajasthan Royals81/1Chennai Super Kings2021
Lucknow Super Giants80/1Chennai Super Kings2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad79/0Kolkata Knight Riders2017

SRH has been a record-breaking machine this season. They shattered the mark for the highest IPL total with 277 against Mumbai Indians, only to surpass it again a few games later with 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their 125-run powerplay score is also the highest ever, eclipsing Kolkata Knight Riders' 105/0 against RCB in 2017.

Travis Head carved his way to a 16-ball fifty, matching the record set by Abhishek Sharma earlier in the tournament against Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals rue bowling decision

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. He might be regretting that decision now, as openers Head and Sharma tore into the Delhi bowling attack.

"We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks pretty good, and we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest,'" Pant said at the toss. "Yes, they've been playing really good cricket, but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter; end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just five minutes back, Nortje comes in," he added.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

 

 

