DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Creates History, Becomes First Team in IPL to Score 125 Runs in Powerplay

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made history in the Indian Premier League record books on Saturday, April 20, by scoring 125 runs in the powerplay overs against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The previous IPL record for the highest powerplay score belonged to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who amassed 105 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.
Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History:
|Team
|Powerplay Score
|Opposition
|Year
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|125/0
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|105/0
|Royal Challenger Bangalore
|2017
|Chennai Super Kings
|100/2
|Punjab Kings
|2014
|Chennai Super Kings
|90/0
|Mumbai Indians
|2015
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|87/2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2011
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|86/0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|86/1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2014
|Rajasthan Royals
|85/1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2023
|Mumbai Indians
|84/0
|Delhi Capitals
|2018
|Deccan Chargers
|84/1
|Delhi Capitals
|2009
|Punjab Kings
|83/1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2022
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|83/1
|Mumbai Indians
|2021
|Mumbai Indians
|82/1
|Punjab Kings
|2017
|Delhi Capitals
|81/0
|Punjab Kings
|2022
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|81/1
|Mumbai Indians
|2024
|Rajasthan Royals
|81/1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2021
|Lucknow Super Giants
|80/1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2023
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|79/0
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
SRH has been a record-breaking machine this season. They shattered the mark for the highest IPL total with 277 against Mumbai Indians, only to surpass it again a few games later with 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their 125-run powerplay score is also the highest ever, eclipsing Kolkata Knight Riders' 105/0 against RCB in 2017.
Travis Head carved his way to a 16-ball fifty, matching the record set by Abhishek Sharma earlier in the tournament against Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals rue bowling decision
Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. He might be regretting that decision now, as openers Head and Sharma tore into the Delhi bowling attack.
"We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks pretty good, and we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest,'" Pant said at the toss. "Yes, they've been playing really good cricket, but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter; end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just five minutes back, Nortje comes in," he added.
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan