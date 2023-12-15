Suryakumar Yadav equals all-time T20I record against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a century off just 55 balls to guide India to a huge total in the final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. Surya brought up his ton in 55 balls which was peppered with 8 sixes and 7 fours as he guided India towards a series levelling win. He surpassed notable cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who also have 4 centuries in the format.

Further, Yadav has outdone former England captain Eoin Morgan in terms of 50-plus scores from the number 4 position or lower in T20Is. He achieved 15 such scores in just 39 innings, surpassing Morgan's 14 in 105 innings. Suryakumar's prowess in hitting sixes is also noteworthy. He has hit 123 sixes in 57 innings, overtaking Virat Kohli as the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes. Rohit Sharma leads this chart with 182 sixes in 140 innings.The Men in Blue reached 201/7 in 20 overs. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler with figures of 2/26. India bundled out the Proteas for 95, won the second T20I by 106.