Suryakumar Yadav will someday win a World Cup for Team India: Brett Lee

New Delhi, Dec 2 Legendary Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee believes India's in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav will someday be a major factor in winning a World Cup for the Indian team. 2022 has been a year in which Yadav, through his 360-degree play and astonishing shots, became the toast of T20I cricket.

He is currently the highest run-getter in T20Is this year with 1,164 runs in 31 matches, averaging 46.56 and at a strike-rate of 187.43. He also lit up the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, the first time he's played competitive cricket in the country. Yadav amassed 239 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 189.68, often changing the tempo of the innings for India.

"SKY was one of the highlights for me at the T20 World Cup. He continues to bat with the same attitude. Not only will he score big runs but he will also someday win a World Cup for Team India. I love watching him play. My advice to SKY would be…no advice. Keep doing what you are doing, don't change, don't complicate things, back yourself," said Lee on his YouTube channel.

Just after T20 World Cup, Suryakumar enthralled cricket fans yet again when he smashed 111 not out off 51 balls against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. In that match, the rest of the visitors' batters made 69 runs off as many balls and Suryakumar's knock was called by Virat Kohli on Twitter as a "video game innings."

"India did not win the T20 World Cup by the SKY rose. Of course, I am talking about Suryakumar Yadav. He is the new global T20 superstar. What a sensational 12-15 months he has had on the big stage."

"He has shown here on Australian grassy wickets where the ball skids through. His fearlessness and his shot selection are like a chess grandmaster. His execution is awe-inspiring and the smile on his face when he played it, it is priceless," added an impressed Lee.

On Yadav's technique of playing shots which has made him stand out from other players, Lee stated that his basics of the game are sorted and wants Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to let him shine in the coming years for India.

"I like the way he executes the impossible shots because his basics are in place. He doesn't go out there and just try to hit the ball that isn't there to hit. He has a wonderful technique and he is definitely a player for the future."

"You can trust Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to just let him be the person he needs to be. The SKY would rise and this could lead to many more peaks for India in years to come."

