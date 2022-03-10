Sussex sign Cheteshwar Pujara for County and One-Day Cup

Sussex have signed up Cheteshwar Pujara as the overseas batter for the upcoming season of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup. Pujara has been drafted in as a replacement for Travis Head, with the Australian requesting to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments and his partner expecting their first child. Pujara, who was part of Chennai Super Kings during last year's IPL, went unsold this time round, and is free to join up with Sussex in time for the first County game of the season - against Nottinghamshire at home from April 7 - and will also be part of the 50-over domestic competition.

"I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season," Pujara said. "I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club's success."Pujara has had stints in County Cricket with Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Derbyshire previously.

