Sydney Sixers sign World's No. 1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone for Women's Big Bash League

Women's Big Bash League. Ecclestone, who has never played in the WBBL before, joins the side coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, who expressed her delight at 'recruiting the best.'"Sophie is the [world's] leading T20 bowler - her record over the past few years speaks for itself - and we're delighted to have her at the Sixers," Edwards said. "In my opinion, we have recruited the best."She can bowl in all phases of the game; she has the ability to take wickets at crucial times, and she can minimise the run-scoring at all times. I know the WBBL is a competition Sophie wants to play in, and the fact she's had lots of experience playing in Australia will hold her in good stead," Edwards said.The 23-year-old left-arm spinner, who made her international debut in 2017 as a 17-year-old, has picked 78 wickets in 58 games in the shortest format. She was also the leading wicket-taker at the ODI Women’s World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, with 21 scalps from nine matches.

"They play in my favourite colour - so that's a great start," Ecclestone said. "Obviously they have great players with the likes of [Alyssa] Healy, [Ellyse] Perry and [Ash] Gardner, so I'm really excited about going over and playing with them."It'll be nice not to have to bowl at them... it's nice they'll be on my team for once! I'm excited [by the thought of getting] to know them and to start training with them and play in the same team," she added."It's been a long time coming," Ecclestone said of playing in the WBBL.Ecclestone’s signing is a boost for the Sixers ahead of the 2022 season, after they ended last year's edition as the bottom-placed side with just 4 wins in 14 games.With 30 days until the WBBL|08 season gets underway in Mackay on October 13, the Sixers still have four players left to announce – including one international signing.