Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson earn maiden call-up to England squad for women's Ashes Test

London, June 12 Uncapped duo of Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson have been given their maiden call-up to the England squad in the 15-member strong group for the upcoming women's Ashes Test against Australia starting from June 22-26 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the hosts aiming to win back the urn for the first time since 2014.

Lauren, the right-arm seamer, previously represented England Academy and has been a mainstay and top bowling performer in Western Storm's last two campaigns.

All-rounder Danielle is Storm's joint-highest run scorer and top wicket-taker in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup and is in line to earn her first senior cap after travelling to the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a travelling reserve in February.

"We are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting Ashes series. We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad."

"Dani (Danielle Gibson) is one of the form cricketers in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game."

"Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game," said head coach Jon Lewis in a statement.

England's Test squad will play Australia A in a three-day warm-up fixture at the Incora County Ground, Derbyshire from June 15-17. England A, captained by opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, will also play the senior Australia women's team in a three-day warm-up at County Ground, Leicestershire during the same period.

Alice Davidson-Richards and Danielle Wyatt will represent England A in the warm-up matches and are also named in the senior Test squad alongside spinners Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn as well as seamer Freya Davies.

The multi-format women's Ashes series will consist of one Test match (worth four points), three ODIs and three T20Is (each worth two points). The Test match will be England Women's first game over five days in the longer format on home soil, and their first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also said England Women's A squad will contest their own T20I and ODI series against their Australian counterparts, the squads for which will be announced in due course.

"Our preparations are going well and this week's upcoming games against Australia A and Australia give us another great opportunity to rehearse for the Test match next week. To have two Ashes series running alongside each other is very special and we look forward to entertaining our fans and gaining some new ones along the way," added Lewis.

England Women's Ashes Test Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong and Danielle Wyatt

England Women's A squad to face Australia in warm-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean (vice-captain), Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Eve Jones, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens and Danielle Wyatt

Women's Ashes Fixtures

June 22-26 Test Match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (4 points)

July 1: 1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham (2 points)

July 5: 2nd T20I, The Kia Oval, London (2 points)

July 8: 3rd T20I, Lord's, London (2 points)

July 12: 1st ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (2 points)

July 16: 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (2 points)

July 18: 3rd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (2 points)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor