By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 11:34 AM2022-10-28T11:34:19+5:302022-10-28T11:34:45+5:30

T20 WC 2022: Ireland, Afghanistan match abandoned due to rain

The Ireland and  Afghanistan match has been abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points. It  was Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand.Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.

