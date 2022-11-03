T20 WC 2022: Pakistan keep semi final hopes alive after victory over South Africa

In a big upset Pakistan kept their play-off hopes alive after a dominant victory over South Africa by 33 runs.South Africa were behind the par score when the clouds opened up. When play finally resumed, the Proteas were required to chase down a revised target of 142 in just 14 overs. Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab's extraordinary 82-run stand in just 36 balls helped Pakistan recover from a rather disastrous start to a score of 185/9.

The men in green completely outplayed South Africa in all departments. Shadab Khan has been in scintillating form with both bat and ball. The over where he picked Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in the same over is where the game has turned on its head. The rain followed, and the DLS method was calculated which made things even harder for South Africa all in all a nothing performance by the proteas. Pakistan keeps their chances alive for the semi-finals.