T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Records Lowest-Ever T20I Total in SL vs SA Match

Sri Lanka was bowled out for their lowest-ever total in T20I history, managing just 77 runs against a dominant South African bowling attack. The Group D match, expected to be competitive, turned one-sided as Sri Lanka struggled on a pitch offering variable bounce and swing.

Sri Lanka registered their lowest total in the first 10 overs in T20i history. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OG1u73xSqY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2024

South Africa's bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje, delivered a masterclass in disciplined bowling. Nortje took 4 wickets for just 7 runs, earning him the spotlight. Ottneil Baartman made an immediate impact, claiming a wicket with his first delivery and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 2.25. Keshav Maharaj's two wickets in consecutive balls further dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

The New York pitch, being used for the first time in the tournament, proved challenging for the batsmen. Its inconsistent bounce and swing made scoring difficult. The expansive outfield added to the batting side's woes, with boundaries hard to come by. Sri Lanka could only muster three fours and three sixes in their innings, which lasted 19.1 overs.

Sri Lanka's performance fell far short of expectations in such a critical match. The team struggled to build partnerships or counter the South African bowlers' tactics. From the onset, they seemed unable to cope with the conditions, losing wickets at regular intervals without substantial resistance.