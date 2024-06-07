T20 World Cup 2024: Old Video of USA Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar Singing with Ukulele Goes Viral After Stunning Pakistan in Super Over (Watch Video)

The cricket world witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the history of T20 World Cup in a Group A clash on Thursday night. Mumbai-born Saurabh Netravalkar of the USA left the Babar Azam-led Pakistan in shock. Netravalkar was tasked with the responsibility of defending 18 runs in the one-over eliminator in Dallas after scores were tied in the 40-over game. Netravalkar defied all odds and steered the USA to victory. He kept his cool and bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs for a famous win.

If Saurabh Netravalkar, who had figures of 2-18 and bowled USA to victory in the super over vs Pakistan, wasn't disgustingly talented enough -- ( He is an engineer at Oracle and an MS in CS from Cornell University.) he's also a damn fine ukelele player. (video from his insta) pic.twitter.com/vEErMccyXX — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 6, 2024

The pacer often shares videos showing him singing various Indian songs. One such video of his is going viral after his spellbounding performance helped his team win over Pakistan. The video shows him playing the ukulele and singing Om Namah Shivaya. The video opens to show Netravalkar sitting in front of the camera wearing casual attire. Soon, he starts playing his musical instrument and sings the song in a beautiful voice. Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 4,900 likes.

People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. The Indian-origin cricketer, born in Mumbai, was the former captain of the US national team. He also played for India U19 before shifting to America in 2015.Not just the singing video, but his LinkedIn profile also went viral after the match. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works at Oracle and was an ex-Graduate Teaching Assistant at Cornell University.