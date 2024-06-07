T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Host 'Meet and Greet' Dinner for USD 25, Face Backlash From Ex-Pakistani Captain (Watch Video)

Meet Pakistani cricketers participating in the World Cup, take autographs, and snap pictures for USD 25 per person? An invitation to such an event in Dallas, United States, is circulating on social media and has become a topic of heated discussion. Before their first match against the USA, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the cricket team are facing criticism.

The invitation, which promotes a "Pakistan Cricket Team Meet and Greet," states that participation costs USD 25 per person. The PCB has confirmed that the event is a charity function, but the invitation does not mention charity anywhere. Former captain Rashid Latif criticized the event, stating that players charging for autographs and pictures and attending a private dinner just before the World Cup is disastrous.

Latif added that if the ICC or PCB had organized the event, it would have been different. He claimed that when someone in America invited Pakistani players, they were asked how much they would pay. Similar commercial issues have made headlines in the past. He emphasized that there should be no fundraising or private dinners, and the focus should be solely on cricket.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board claimed that the Pakistani cricket team participated in a charity event in Dallas. Proceeds from this function will go to charity. No Pakistani player was paid to participate. Similar functions were attended by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with proceeds going to a charitable cause. The functions were arranged in Dallas and were approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board.