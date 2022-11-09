T20 WC 2022: Pakistan qualify for finals of T20 World 2022, defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets

Pakistan scripted a clinical performance to progress in the T20 World Cup 2022 finals against New Zealand. The openers ...

Published: November 9, 2022 04:56 PM

Pakistan scripted a clinical performance to progress in the T20 World Cup 2022 finals against New Zealand. The openers set the game rolling for Pakistan as Rizwan and Babar smoked Kiwi pacers all across the ground. Earlier, the Pakistan bowlers displayed a disiciplined show to restrict the Kiwis to 152 in the first semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney Cricket Ground.  Apart from one runout miss, Pakistan were pretty rounded in the field. Shaheen got them off to a great start by having the last laugh against Finn Allen. Shadab's direct-hit broke what looked like a determined stand between Conway and Kane Willamson

Tags :T20 World Cup 2022Babar AzamNew Zealandpakistan