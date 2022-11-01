T20 WC 2022: Sri Lanka keep semi final hopes alive after convincing win over Afghanistan

Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka to a comprehensive victory over their Asian counterparts. This has been a comfortable win ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2022 01:06 PM2022-11-01T13:06:08+5:302022-11-01T13:06:28+5:30

Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka to a comprehensive victory over their Asian counterparts. This has been a comfortable win for Sri Lanka and they keep their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive with a 6-wicket win.

They negotiated a tricky run chase with ease with the top order finally putting up a steady performance. Afghanistan will exit the tournament with this loss. Afghanistan made 144/8 against Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively. Mystery spinner Wanindu Hasarang was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

 

Tags :T20 World Cup 2022AfghanistanSri Lanka