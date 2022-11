In a major turn of events, Pakistan have qualified for the semi final of the T20 World Cup after victory over Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 127 for eight in a high-stake T20 World Cup match.

Afridi returned with figures of 4 for 22, while Shadab Khan (2/30) picked up two wickets. Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.