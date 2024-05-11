Dutch Artist Joost Klein Banned From Competing in Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Final After Complaint by Female Crew

The famous Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 following a complaint filed by a female production crew member of the show.

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi-Final," the European Broadcasting Union issued a statement.

EBU Statment:

BREAKING: Dutch artist Joost Klein banned from Eurovision Final after woman files police complaint, EBU says pic.twitter.com/I35cAjOIO8 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2024

The Contest will go ahead with 25 participating countries now that Joost Klein will not be involved. While the legal process takes its course, it would "not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest", it said.

Swedish news outlets had reported that Joost was being investigated after an incident involving a television production worker. Reports also suggest that he was involved in a physical altercation with a Swedish photographer and delegation member. Joost Klein missed two scheduled dress rehearsals on Friday while an investigation into an incident took place.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules," a statement further reads.