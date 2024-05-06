Maharashtra Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP's Newspaper Advertisement, Urges EC to Cancel Maha Yuti Candidature

Mumbai: "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought a religious agenda to the election campaign as the first two phases of polling turned out to be against them. BJP's advertisement on Sunday is a symbol of its polarisation agenda." State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe demanded that the Election Commission take serious note of the matter and cancel the candidature of Mahayuti candidates, including the BJP, and file cases against them for violating the model code of conduct.

The Congress party in Maharashtra has taken an objection to an ad published by BJP.



Someone should ask Congress why it hurts them so much, when Pakistan is targeted? pic.twitter.com/BLAiZFZcsL — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 5, 2024

A Congress delegation met the state's additional chief electoral officer and complained against the advertisement given by the BJP in newspapers. Londhe said Modi has now brought a religious agenda and Pakistan to the election campaign as he realizes that the first two phases of polling have gone against him. "Where should your vote be celebrated, in India or Pakistan?" the BJP campaign read.

