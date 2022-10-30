T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav's heroics save India from shame at Perth

Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls helped stay in fight to post a competitive total vs South Africa. Lungi Ngidi destroyed India's start by claiming four wickets, while Wayne Parnell took three wickets to help South Africa's cause.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the Group 2 match between the sides in Perth on Sunday. The contest in all likelihood, will decide the Group 2 topper and India’s probable semi-final venue. In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel. Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.