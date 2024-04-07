MI Vs DC IPL 2024: Surya Kumar Yadav Returns to Playing XI, Delhi Opt to Bowl First

DelhiCapitals won the toss, opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the MI squad after missing the first three games.Hosts Mumbai is the only team without a single win this season. DC's Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest after a groin niggle.

Jhye Richardson and Kumar Kushagra received their maiden caps for DC. Five-time winners MI are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. MI's opponents at the Wankhede, Rishabh Pant and Co. are placed ninth in the IPL 2024 standings in the 10-team tournament. Putting DC to the sword in their previous fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashed the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. The Ricky Ponting-coached side is ranked above MI with two points from four games. Hardik's MI side has placed a less game but the Men In Blue are yet to open their account.