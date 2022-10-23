T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland opt to bat against high flying Sri Lanka

In the third game of the Super 12, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka.Both Sri Lanka and Ireland came through the tough grind of the qualifying phase in Stage 1 of this T20 World Cup. While Sri Lanka have already had a stutter against Namibia, the Irish went past two-time champions West Indies to enter the 'Super 12' stage.

Injury concerns to key players will be a big headache for Sri Lanka as they head into the Super 12 clash against Ireland on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Ace seamer Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka have been ruled out of the tournament, but that's not only it. In-form opener Pathum Nissanka is also nursing an injury.